Rhino User Webinar
April 26, 2023, 4:00 pm (CEST)
We will address aspects aimed at both digital manufacturing and product virtualization.
Emphasis will be placed on using 2D and 3D tools in Rhino to customize eyewear, creating custom designed models in terms of shape, size, material, and more colors, details, logos, engravings, up to unique solutions for the person who will wear it. It is a new concept of tailored eyewear, i.e. a type of eyewear conceived as a tailored garment, made to measure, to express the taste and style of people looking for exclusive fashion accessories.
Taking advantage of the potential and new functions of Rhino, it will be shown how to manage complex design situations including, for example, the creation of joints for critical parts, the crossing of surfaces between bridge and nose pads and the ergonomic shapes of temple tips .
Founder & Owner of AUREASERVICE Design Studio (Est. 1989), Authorized Rhino Training Center since 2005.