In this webinar, through the use of technology SubD and parametric modeling with Grasshopper we will see how Rhino It allows you to improve the traditional workflow in eyewear design.

We will address aspects aimed at both digital manufacturing and product virtualization.

Emphasis will be placed on using 2D and 3D tools in Rhino to customize eyewear, creating custom designed models in terms of shape, size, material, and more colors, details, logos, engravings, up to unique solutions for the person who will wear it. It is a new concept of tailored eyewear, i.e. a type of eyewear conceived as a tailored garment, made to measure, to express the taste and style of people looking for exclusive fashion accessories.

Taking advantage of the potential and new functions of Rhino, it will be shown how to manage complex design situations including, for example, the creation of joints for critical parts, the crossing of surfaces between bridge and nose pads and the ergonomic shapes of temple tips .

Riccardo Pietro Visentin And Creative Digital Designer: consultant, 3D designer and trainer for digital innovation in multiple design sectors. He has developed specific expertise in the design of fashion accessories and furnishing components, assisting and training designers of companies and professional studios. In the field of eyewear design, he has created training courses to introduce and improve digital design and manufacturing in companies along the supply chain.

Founder & Owner of AUREASERVICE Design Studio (Est. 1989), Authorized Rhino Training Center since 2005.