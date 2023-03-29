Home News Rhino news, and more…: Shape to Fabrication London
Rhino news, and more…: Shape to Fabrication London

Become Shape To Fabrication Londonan event organized by SimplyRhino UK with full support from McNeel!

And this is the best edition yet, with workshops in digital design and AEC and a day dedicated to developers, in conjunction with the conference!

April 22 – 24: workshop offered by industry leaders with Rhino developer support and AEC workflow automation with Speckle, robotic fabrication with Zaha Hadid, Rhino-Revit integration for Rhino.Inside.Revit, Rhino plug-ins, and more!

25 April: Rhino New Dev Day for users and organizations interested in learning Rhino functionality through Grasshopper and new development frameworks, such as rhino3dm, Rhino Compute, Rhino.Inside and external plug-ins.

April 26-27: conference – new presentations including Xylotek, Metron, Arup, Zaha Hadid and PLP Architecture and more. Don’t miss out on the chance to buy early admission (until February 27).

You must register separately for each event using the full information links.

