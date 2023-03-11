12
ZGFin collaboration with Dr. Mehlika Inanici and theUniversity of Washingtonhas reached a milestone with the Lark toolset for spectral lighting.
Lark 1.0 is a peer-reviewed plugin for Grasshopper, helping architects, lighting designers, and Cycardian metrics researchers in a daylight workflow.
Lark allows users to define the color of the sky, glazing and building materials based on spectral data in 3 or 9 channels and calculates the equivalent illuminance and luminance of the melanopic effect.
Lark 2.0 – Estate 2022
Lark 3.0 – Autumn 2022
