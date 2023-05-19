Home » Rhino News, and more…: VisualARQ 2.13 Released!
Rhino News, and more…: VisualARQ 2.13 Released!

Rhino News, and more…: VisualARQ 2.13 Released!

VisualARQ 2.13 is already available for download!

It is a free update for VisualARQ users.

Includes new features and fixes issues reported by users:

  • You can now use VisualARQ object references with Grasshopper Player.
  • Traditional Chinese has been added.
  • Component to get the start and end cut planes of a beam.
  • New API scripts available.
  • Performance improvements.
  • V-Ray Interactive Render support.

Further information…

Scarica VisualARQ 2.13…

VisualARQ Labs

One of the main features of VisualARQ 2.13 is the option to create new commands involving VisuaARQ objects. We have organized some of the commands in the plugin VisualARQ Labs which optimizes the modeling process.

Further information…

