Rhino News, and more…: xNURBS 6.1 Released!

xNURBS announces version 6.1. Users of xNURBS versions 4, 5 and 6 can get a free upgrade to version V6.1. xNURBS 6.1 includes several improvements, including better surface quality and a reduced number of control points to achieve certain degrees of accuracy.

xNURBS also provides a video tutorial to explain the software settings in detail to help users understand how xNURBS works more efficiently.

Answer to the question “Why xNURBS?”.

xNURBS Key Features:

Unlimited capacity for NURBS resolution: The optimization algorithm can resolve virtually any NURBS surface in matter of milliseconds, regardless of the complexity of the boundaries.

High quality surfaces: For a given set of restrictions, the xNURBS optimization algorithm uses an energy reduction method to create extremely smooth NURBS surfaces among all possible solutions. This creates surfaces of extraordinary quality.

xNURBS is a very powerful NURBS tool that solves virtually all surface problems for existing CAD software.

Ease of use: A simple user interface is employed for all types of NURBS modeling.

High Durability: xNURBS is rock solid and works flawlessly.

Native CAD surfaces: xNURBS is based on NURBS (i.e. native CAD surfaces) that can be used directly for CAD modeling operations, without having to translate the geometry.

