Rhino News, and more…: xNURBS 6.1 Released!

xNURBS announces version 6.1. Users of xNURBS versions 4, 5 and 6 can get a free upgrade to version V6.1. xNURBS 6.1 includes several improvements, including better surface quality and a reduced number of control points to achieve certain degrees of accuracy.
xNURBS also provides a video tutorial to explain the software settings in detail to help users understand how xNURBS works more efficiently.
Answer to the question “Why xNURBS?”.
xNURBS Key Features:
- Unlimited capacity for NURBS resolution: The optimization algorithm can resolve virtually any NURBS surface in matter of milliseconds, regardless of the complexity of the boundaries.
- High quality surfaces: For a given set of restrictions, the xNURBS optimization algorithm uses an energy reduction method to create extremely smooth NURBS surfaces among all possible solutions. This creates surfaces of extraordinary quality.
- xNURBS is a very powerful NURBS tool that solves virtually all surface problems for existing CAD software.
- Ease of use: A simple user interface is employed for all types of NURBS modeling.
- High Durability: xNURBS is rock solid and works flawlessly.
- Native CAD surfaces: xNURBS is based on NURBS (i.e. native CAD surfaces) that can be used directly for CAD modeling operations, without having to translate the geometry.
