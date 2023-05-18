Home » Rhino News, and more…: xNURBS 6.1 Released!
News

Rhino News, and more…: xNURBS 6.1 Released!

by admin
Rhino News, and more…: xNURBS 6.1 Released!

xNURBS announces version 6.1. Users of xNURBS versions 4, 5 and 6 can get a free upgrade to version V6.1. xNURBS 6.1 includes several improvements, including better surface quality and a reduced number of control points to achieve certain degrees of accuracy.

xNURBS also provides a video tutorial to explain the software settings in detail to help users understand how xNURBS works more efficiently.

Answer to the question “Why xNURBS?”.

xNURBS Key Features:

  • Unlimited capacity for NURBS resolution: The optimization algorithm can resolve virtually any NURBS surface in matter of milliseconds, regardless of the complexity of the boundaries.
  • High quality surfaces: For a given set of restrictions, the xNURBS optimization algorithm uses an energy reduction method to create extremely smooth NURBS surfaces among all possible solutions. This creates surfaces of extraordinary quality.
  • xNURBS is a very powerful NURBS tool that solves virtually all surface problems for existing CAD software.
  • Ease of use: A simple user interface is employed for all types of NURBS modeling.
  • High Durability: xNURBS is rock solid and works flawlessly.
  • Native CAD surfaces: xNURBS is based on NURBS (i.e. native CAD surfaces) that can be used directly for CAD modeling operations, without having to translate the geometry.

Download and more information…

See also  The world to come (Photos)

You may also like

Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, more flooding during the...

Pharos iBio, submits a securities report… July Listed...

Dosquebradas guarantees compliance with the norm for territorial...

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy