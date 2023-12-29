Home » Rhino User Webinar: Critical Data Interpolation in the Age of Parametric BIM ZEngineering
Rhino User Webinar: Critical Data Interpolation in the Age of Parametric BIM ZEngineering

Rhino User Webinar: Critical Data Interpolation in the Age of Parametric BIM ZEngineering

Rhino User WebinarCritical Data Interpolation in the Age of Parametric BIM EngineeringOctober 31, 2023, 4:00 pm

In this webinar, Junghwo Park will present dynamic and immediate interpolation using Rhino e Grasshopper between various BIM applications, such as VisualARQ, Autodesk Revit, Inventor, Solidworksand
Tekla Structure.

Junghwo Park (1985) – Ricercatore presso la Architectural Design at RMIT University, Melbourne and master in Architecture (M.Arch.) presso la University of Applied Arts Vienna.

