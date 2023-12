2Shapes announces the launch of RhinoArtisan 5, a new Rhino plug-in for jewelry designers and artisans. Developed by the same creators of the renowned RhinoGold plug-in, RhinoArtisan provides a new working methodology, thanks to its innovative features.

The commercial version license of RhinoArtisan 5 is a perpetual license and includes premium support service and training materials. To use it, you don’t need an Internet connection.

RhinoArtisan 5 is compatible with Rhinoceros 6.0 and 7.0.

Share this: Facebook

X