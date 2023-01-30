Rhinoplasty is a surgical procedure for aesthetic and functional purposes to correct deformities of the nose that in some cases prevent normal breathing.

According to Dr. Ricardo Peña, a plastic surgeon attached to Colsanity“with this surgery you can change the shape of the nose, increase or decrease its size, change its angles and modify the nostrils.”

This is one of the most common surgeries, for this reason, Dr. Peña shares everything you need to know about it.

types

The most common types are open and closed rhinoplasty. “The first will generate a scar in the part that separates the entrance of the nose into two nostrils to access the bones and cartilage of the nose more easily,” says the doctor.

The second, “seeks the union of the wing cartilages with the sides to reach the back, in order to scrape or place grafts to give it not only support but a better appearance,” explains Peña.

For its part, ultrasonic rhinoplasty allows bone to be worked without the need for a hammer and has the ability to cut and model it precisely.

This technology does not affect other tissues such as skin, cartilage or muscle and, therefore, there are fewer bruises than in traditional ones.

Postoperative

According to the specialist, the recovery is not painful. There is swelling and the patient must wear intranasal plugs for the first 24 to 48 hours after surgery which can cause discomfort because they force the person to breathe through the mouth.

The splint is worn to prevent bruising and contain swelling until approximately ten days after surgery. If you have points, they will be withdrawn after the same period.

Results

The initial results (approximately 80%) can be seen during the first month after surgery. Despite this, “the true results will be seen after three months,” says Dr. Peña.

Recommendations before and after surgery

Be realistic

Although many people come to the consultation with a photo of the nose they want, “I do not recommend this because all faces have a special morphology, so you must be consistent with the physiognomy of the face so that the result of the nose is harmonious.” Pena explains.

Take skin type into account

It is important to recognize that the thickness of the skin can vary, this makes the results more favorable for people who have thin skin, “a thick or wide nose cannot become perfectly thin and linear”, he comments.

avoid tobacco

Smoking is discouraged before and after any surgery because it causes vasoconstriction, preventing the arrival of nutrients and oxygen and causing difficulty in healing.

Avoid doing it for at least two weeks before surgery.

After surgery

Apply cold to the area

Put cold on the area to reduce swelling.

Avoid physical exertion

Any activity that involves physical effort can increase blood pressure and cause bleeding. Dr. Peña recommends avoiding all types of strenuous exercise for at least the first eight days, but ideally during the first month.

keep your head up

Keep your upper body slightly elevated for the first few days after surgery to avoid pressure on the sutures and reduce swelling.

Stick to a bland diet

To avoid sudden movements when chewing.

“I also recommend that you not talk or laugh too much because all this muscle gesticulation can cause increased bleeding,” says Peña.

Take care of the posture when sleeping

Try to sleep with pillows around you, like in a kind of box, to avoid inadvertently rolling over and putting pressure on your nose.

avoid the sun

The sun can stain the skin due to the bruises that appear around the nose, favor inflammation and cause pain.

The use of hats or caps is recommended during the first two months after rhinoplasty.

