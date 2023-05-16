Rhuigi Villaseñor leaves the creative direction of Bally

A little over a year after his appointment, Rhuigi Villasenor leaves the role of creative director of Bally. This was announced by the maison itself in a note, which defined the termination of the collaboration as “a mutual and mutual decision”. To lead the creative direction of the brand owned by Jab Holding Companyuntil the next creative director is chosen, will now be the label’s internal design team.

“I would like to thank Rhuigi for his creative input while at Bally. His passion, energy and creativity have helped catapult Bally back into the spotlight, further rejuvenating the brand’s 170-year heritage through a modern and glamorous vision,” he commented. Nicolas GirottoCEO of Bally.

“My experience at Bally has been an incredible honor. I wish the brand only the best in all of its future ventures and look forward to enjoying its next creative chapter,” added Villaseñor.

Villaseñor had joined the company in January last year, following the repositioning of the Swiss luxury brand, and had made his debut with the spring/summer 2023 collection. Born in Manila, the designer is the brand’s founder, CEO and creative director Rhude since 2015. Before Villaseñor, from 2014 to 2017, the creative direction of the label was entrusted to Paul Coppola.

That of Villaseñor is only the latest departure from the scene, in recent months, of a designer at the helm of an important maison. A domino that began in November last year with the divorce between Gucci e Alexander Michaelwho then continued – in order – with the farewells of Jeremy Scott and Moschino, Serhat Isik e Benjamin A. Huseby and Trussardi, Bruno Sialelli and Lanvin and, last April 26, Charles deVilmorin and rocks.