Ribbon cutting for the completion of via Orsa Minore after a wait of 15 years [notiziediprato.it]

Ribbon cutting for the completion of via Orsa Minore after a wait of 15 years

The new road section directly connects the town of Tobbiana with the ring road and the area of ​​via delle Pleiadi. Many citizens participated in the blessing and opening of the road

After 18 months of work at a rapid pace, the completion of via Orsa Minore was opened to transit this morning, 26 October, which connects via Traversa Pistoiese directly with the ring road, connecting the town of Tobbiana with the artery of viale Salvador Allende, the area of ​​via delle Pleiadi and San Giusto without having to pass through via Cava. Many citizens who participated this morning in the opening of the new stretch, awaited for over 15 years and burdened by technical and administrative complications which have passed through the legislatures and which the municipal offices have managed to resolve: the work represents the completion of the road system of via dell’Orsa Minore, which until now consisted of two unconnected sections built in 2012, requiring the demolition of the building that housed the Paci jewelry store, which moved 100 meters thanks to an agreement with the Municipality. The opening this morning was preceded by a minute’s silence in honor of the funeral of the President Emeritus of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano in Montecitorio.

The new road was blessed by Don Walter Asto Gomez, parish priest of San Silvestro a Tobbiana. The mayor Matteo Biffoni, the councilors Valerio Barberis for Urban Planning and Cristina Sanzò for roads and the councilors of the 3 Public Works and 4 Environment and Territory Commissions were present, who worked side by side with the municipal offices to achieve the construction of the road: ” This new connection serving the community of Tobbiana is the concrete result of the meeting between the availability shown by the Paci family, who had carried out a historic activity here for many years, the great and careful work carried out by the municipal administration and the attention to project demonstrated by Council Commissions 3 and 4 to reach a point of balance – said Mayor Biffoni – In short, there was everyone’s commitment to arrive at a new road system that would resolve a situation that remained “halfway”, which would improve the previous project that we had found at the beginning and which would fit into the urban planning and overall mobility choices of the entire southern area of ​​Prato”.

The new segment of via Orsa Minore, approximately 170 meters long with a 7 meter wide roadway, connects to the stretch of via del Chiasso, in front of the Ammannati primary school, inaugurated in 2015. It then connects with via Mati with a junction and with via Cross Pistoiese through a new roundabout with an external diameter of 15 metres. A sidewalk has been built alongside the roadway on the north side, while on the south side a cycle/pedestrian path. As mentioned, the construction of the new section involved the acquisition and demolition of the pre-existing building where the Paci jewelery store was located. The cycle/pedestrian path, connected with those of the previous lots, offers the possibility of connecting from the hamlet of Casale up to the school center of Via Reggiana and the city center, with a length of approximately 5 km.

The Municipality’s investment for the intervention was 1,100,000 euros, financed using – approximately 80% – sums deriving from the authorization procedures of Multisala Omnia and Parco Prato and for the remainder by the Municipality of Prato. The works were delivered on March 1, 2022 and concluded in September 2023.

