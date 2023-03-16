Home News Ribnitz-Damgarten: road closure after truck collision > – News
Ribnitz-Damgarten: road closure after truck collision

Ribnitz-Damgarten: road closure after truck collision

Status: 03/16/2023 06:56 a.m

An accident occurred on the B105 near Ribnitz-Damgarten early in the morning. According to the police, two trucks collided at the Borg junction shortly before 6 a.m. A tank truck involved in the accident slipped into the ditch. Nobody is said to have been injured. It is not yet known whether diesel escaped from the tanker as a result of the collision. After the accident, according to the police, the road was completely closed shortly before the entrance to Ribnitz-Damgarten.

