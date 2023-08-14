Ricardo Monge restricts press freedom to journalists from Diario El Salvador

He representative of the Union of Workers of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (STISSS), Ricardo Monge, reported that he will prevent journalists from “Diario El Salvador” from entering a press conference, which will take place tomorrow.

This after the announcement on social networks about ‘press conference this Monday, August 14, 2023, venue of the glorious STISSS, STISSS Force, STISSS General Secretary invited all national and international media, all’.

All the media had been summoned to that conference, however minutes later the trade unionist tweeted, “Only Diario El Salvador will not be allowed to enter our press conference because it is rude,” Monge assured on his social networks.

Only Diario El Salvador will not be allowed to enter our press conference because it is chambroso. — Ricardo Monge (@RicardoMongeSV) August 13, 2023

