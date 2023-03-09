Farnesina –

He entered the diplomatic career in 1985, he carried out his first assignments abroad in Cairo, Brussels, at the Permanent Representation at NATO and in Brasilia. He was Head of the Diplomatic Protocol of the Republic and Chief of Cabinet of the Minister pro tempore in 2018 and 2019.

Ambassador of Italy in Warsaw from 2011 to 2014, he most recently held the position of Ambassador of Italy in Madrid, also accredited to Andorra, from 2020 to 2023.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani declared that “the vast experience abroad and the important roles held at the Farnesina by Ambassador Guariglia, combined with his recognized managerial skills, are fundamental qualities for being able to lead with authority a administrative machinery as complex as that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which I have the honor of directing. I am sure that these qualities will allow him to carry out his mandate successfully”.