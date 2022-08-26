One year after the start of the fundraiser. the Tegner family made his dream come true

SUSPIROL. Just a year ago, the solidarity car started its engines and made it possible to raise the necessary funds to deliver to the family of Riccardo Tegner, a kid from Sospirolo in a wheelchair, a vehicle capable of helping him travel. Today that car really gets going, every day. Because for several weeks now the car has arrived at its destination equipped with a special platform that allows mum and dad to carry their son Riccardo more easily.

“The car arrived and was delivered to us in May. Riccardo is very happy today », says his father, Agostino Tegner,« because he can finally have the independence of him to get on and off on his own. We want to extend a heartfelt thanks to all those who have given their support and their contribution ».

Riccardo is a sixteen-year-old boy who lives in Sospirolo and is forced to stay in a wheelchair due to Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy. His movements have become less easy with the passing of the years due to the increase in his weight. Now, however, with a car adapted to the needs of the family (a very expensive vehicle, the price of which was around thirty-five thousand euros), part of the difficulties have been overcome or, at least, made less burdensome. The fund campaign, launched a year ago by the family with the support of Radio Più, had mobilized a few hundred people who, some with small donations, some with larger sums, had made their closeness to Riccardo felt. Who now, finally, can move more easily with his family.