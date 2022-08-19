Home News Riccardo scores at school with 100 at Gramsci di Ivrea and on the pitch: “Ora Ingegneria”
Riccardo scores at school with 100 at Gramsci di Ivrea and on the pitch: "Ora Ingegneria"

For the 19-year-old from Strambino, a brilliant year between football and top grades. “Doing sports helps relieve tension”

STRAMBINO. He plays football wearing the shirt of the Strambinese 1924 and in the last season he kept the category. Riccardo Vescovi, 19, from Strambino, this year also managed to graduate, reaching 100 at the Gramsci high school in Ivrea.

Playing football and studying with profits was not easy at all, what was your secret?

«I concentrated on both objectives with great determination, I planned the two commitments down to the smallest detail and I was able to give my best. On a personal level, the 100th at Gramsci is a result that I did not expect, but I believed in myself ».

Can playing football help you study?

“Yes, doing sports and being competitive also helps a lot in the school environment, because it allows you to release tension”.

But now it’s time to think about the future …

«I will write to Computer Engineering at the Polytechnic of Turin. I chose this faculty aware of the fact that I have never done computer science and it teased me a lot. It will not be easy, but I am determined to study this subject, hoping in the near future to be able to be an engineer ».

What do you like about this profession?

«Since I was a child I have always liked the idea of ​​being an engineer, I really like inventiveness, programming and technical ability. Now the goal is to go to university and continue playing football, always remaining on the same levels as in the recent past ».

See also  City reports one imported COVID-19 case_epidemic information_Shenzhen Health Commission website

Besides sport, especially football and your passion for Roma, what are your other hobbies?

“Playing the guitar, while as far as music is concerned, I listen to many genres, even if soft rock is my favorite because it helps me to better face my commitments”. Loris Ponsetto

