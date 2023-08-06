Home » Ricciardi (M5s) shows a doctor’s slip in the Chamber: “A resident takes 1650 euros a month, including nights and unpaid overtime” – Il Fatto Quotidiano
News

Ricciardi (M5s) shows a doctor’s slip in the Chamber: “A resident takes 1650 euros a month, including nights and unpaid overtime” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

by admin
Ricciardi (M5s) shows a doctor’s slip in the Chamber: “A resident takes 1650 euros a month, including nights and unpaid overtime” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

In response to Piero Fassino, who had waved his parliamentarian slip the day before denying privileged status, M5s deputy Marianna Ricciardi brought another paycheck to the Chamber. A completely different salary and a completely different profession. “The slip is that of a doctor specializing in emergency and urgent medicine. We are talking about 1650 […]

Read more ↣ : Ricciardi (M5s) shows a doctor’s slip in the courtroom: “A resident takes 1650 euros a month, including nights and unpaid overtime” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

This entry was posted in News, Economy, Il Fatto Quotidiano, M5s and tagged news by wp_9158128. This is his permanent link.

See also  Mattarella, the encore at the Quirinale not wanted but accepted

You may also like

Anti-inflation Fed Governor Bowman: Further rate hikes may...

China’s Scientific and Technological Innovations Thrive in the...

The five most important revelations in the case...

Existential threat? Here’s Why Private Banks Fear CBDCs...

Italy reduces the number of its forces in...

Deadly Shooting in US Capital Leaves Three Dead...

Alleged drug trafficker was captured in the municipality...

Tragedy Strikes Zhuozhou and Laishui County: Floods Leave...

Berkshire Hathaway A’s EPS Missed Expectations by $16.70,...

Elon Musk “live-streamed duel with Zuckerberg as ‘X'”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy