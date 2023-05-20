Home » Rice pudding! Learn how to prepare this typical and delicious recipe
by admin
Prepare this delicious rice pudding and enjoy it with your family and friends

A typical recipe that cannot be missing in every Venezuelan kitchen. If you still don’t know how to prepare it, here we give you the recipe and Tips that will help you make it quite creamy. Learn to make rice pudding with us!

Rice pudding recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 liter of milk.
  • 200 grams of white rice preferably round grain.
  • 125 grams of refined sugar.
  • 2 cinnamon sticks plus cinnamon powder.
  • Several small pieces of lemon peel.
  • 25 grams of unsalted butter

Preparation

  1. In a pot, pour the liter of milk with the sugar, together with the cinnamon sticks and the pieces of lemon peel. Stir occasionally, keeping it on medium heat.
  2. Wash the rice in a strainer, leaving it for a few minutes under a stream of abundant water, until the whitish liquid that releases the grains becomes crystal clear.
  3. When the milk that you have on the stove reaches its boiling point, it will break to a boil, because right at that moment you must add the well-drained rice that you already processed previously. Done this, put the fire on low.
  4. The rice will swell and while this is happening your job will be to keep an eye on it, stirring it from time to time with a wooden spoon. You should cook it this way for 55 minutes.
  5. You will know if your rice is ready when the milk has reduced considerably, although not completely, acquiring a creamy rice texture with tender grains.
  6. When you hit the middle ground between softening, milk reduction, and moisture, remove from heat.
  7. Now throw the butter on it, letting it melt with the heat and melt with the soupy rice obtained.

When serving the rice pudding, sprinkle a little cinnamon and a little vanilla. You can consume it cold or hot.

