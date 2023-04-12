Alvaro Montoya

By Alvaro Montoya. Taken from Ecos del Combeima.

Chocó, Guajira and Tolima, are today protagonists because they are the departments that are rotated month by month, the podium of bad indicators in Colombia. They are the top 3 in the misery index, and their capitals Quibdó, Riohacha and Ibagué, are also top 3 in terms of unemployment, illiteracy, informality, basic sanitation, etc.

Rich regions and poor populations. Contrast between wealth and misery that seems to be combined in these three departments due to politicking as the common denominator, and all that this implies. Three departments that share very similar circumstances, and that make them worthy of analysis, pointing out and insipid debates.

A blind man, for example, who does not appreciate the wealth of Chocó as the only department with coasts on both oceans, where its tropical biodiversity is impregnated in jungles, basins and beaches, and where it is probably the region on the planet that receives the most rain in a given period. set of time; in addition, with the greatest subregional richness of known species, with 8,524 flora. It provides more than 60% of the wood produced in the country and has huge deposits of gold, silver and platinum.

In the case of La Guajira, it is enough to mention that it supplies about 66% of Colombia’s gas and that coal exploitation has been intense for decades, with the largest open-pit mining operations in the world, and that 70% of salt production in Colombia is there, in Manaure. That it is a region that also produces and exports bananas and other foods. Its regional conditions make it privileged, not counting the Guajiro cultural heritage as a national heritage.

The impressive Tolima nature, its water wealth and its agri-food ancestry, make Tolima a unique and indispensable department for national food security and especially of the Capital District; but also, that its unbeatable strategic geographical location makes it essential to logistically serve the entire central region of the country.

And in contrast to so much regional wealth, there is the economic difficulty of its town, of its inhabitants, which seems infinite and perpetual. Misery indicators that do not subside and that apparently worsens over time, when for example misery harasses Chocó with 31.8%, Guajira with 31.7% and Tolima with 30.6%, top 3 that seems like a lie, but according to libertank, there we are making part of the “podium of the excluded”; but we could continue highlighting non-privileged positions such as the national illiteracy ranking led this time by Guajira with 14.16%, Chocó with 13.14% and a little further behind, Tolima with 9.3%.

Its department capitals also have their own agony and rotate 1,2,3 of the national unemployment podium whose ranking is led by Quibdó with 30.1%, Ibagué in second place with 19.3% and Riohacha third with 17 .9%; last month it was the same three and the same ancestor, and this has been happening for long periods of time, and nobody does anything, it is considered just an inconvenience. For these regions, more than a difficulty, it is a systemic problem that repeatedly affects them; where there seems to be no hope or remedy to solve it. Cycles that do not close and wills that do not appear, serious situation of abandonment, corruption and state neglect, which continues to be tattooed in our regions, discouraging their people, taking their breath away, making them pessimistic and hurting their national pride.

It cannot be that Chocó, Guajira and Tolima continue to be the excluded departments, where the Karma of unemployment, misery, informality and illiteracy takes refuge; where no results are seen, in terms of basic sanitation in their communities, advances in the maintenance of tertiary roads, solution to unemployment, or strategies for regional economic strengthening.

What has happened to our leadership? We do not understand how the population remains indifferent to so much state negligence, the wealth must be precisely so much that it is enough to squander it. What has happened to our people, who do not react to so much indifference and so much politicking?

And it cannot be that politicking has led us to such confusing scenarios, where we think that everything is fine in Ibagué, Quibdó and Riohacha, when everything indicates that we are going from bad to worse, and that we are literally the land of oblivion.