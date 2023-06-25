Home » Richard Gere, from Gentleman Officer to Peaceful Man – Sardinia
Richard Gere, from Gentleman Officer to Peaceful Man – Sardinia

Richard Gere, from Gentleman Officer to Peaceful Man – Sardinia

Value human life depends on where you come from and the money you have

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, JUNE 25 – Forget gentleman officer, that Richard Gere on a crackling Triumph Bonneville T120 no longer exists, now he is a quiet Buddhist man full of peace who talks about himself in a master class, via zoom, at the Filming Sardegna Festival which closes tonight. A man who places humanity as the supreme value, aware that “The value of human life depends today more than ever on where you come from and how much money you have”.

Says the actor: “I think we are all completely the same, but when I read in the newspaper about the horrific event that saw 400 people lost their lives in Greece on a boat in the Mediterranean and the different attention paid to the five people missing in a submarine in the seas of the Titanic I understood once again how unfair the world is. All the countries mobilized their means of assistance for these five people and none for the tragedy in Greece”.

