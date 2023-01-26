I have in my hands the edition of the book “Richie & Bobby, in the heart of Barranquilla”, written by Fausto Pérez Villarreal, a journalist from this Caribbean city, author of a biographical book on Nelson Pinedo, and other titles, who dedicated himself to recovering the meticulous memory of the first visit of Richie Ray and Bobby Cruz to Colombia, in March 1968, before the presence of this group from New York to Cali.

This great breaking latest news of the aforementioned event has a prologue that was written by Umberto Valverde.

Cali’s musical history is divided into two: before and after Richie Ray and Bobby Cruz, December 1968, Cali Fair.

Eduardo Lozano Henao, director of the event hired them.

In the working-class neighborhood and in the Seventh Heaven they were heard with songs like “Comejen”, “Pachnga Medley”, “Pa Chismoso tú” and “Si te contaran”.

The impact was very great, in the newspapers they headlined for the first time that “the sauce” had taken Cali.

The following year, December 1969, they brought a song to our city, “Amparo Arrebato”.

In the following year I went to live in Mexico, looking for myself as a writer, although I had an unpublished book with me, “Bomba Camará”.

Alvaro Mutis connected me with the literary critic Emmanuel Carballo, owner of the Diógenes publishing house, who offered me the publication. Although he recommended me to change the name.

Carballo told me: “Bomba Camará” does not mean anything to the Mexican reader, they are Caribbean terms.

I told him, I can’t, that’s a tribute to an orchestra that changed Cali. So, he accepted.

Barranquilla and Cali have been cities crossed by Afro-Caribbean music.

Many were the conversations with my friend Heriberto Fiorillo (writer, news director, film director), about the impact of Richie Ray and Bobby Cruz in Barranquilla and Cali.

It was also always strange that from a salsa album, from any great orchestra, from New York or Puerto Rico, in Cali a song was chosen and in Barranquilla a different one. It never matched.

Barranquilla was the city where Larry Landa provoked the meeting so that Celia Cruz would accept that I would write the book that would be called Reina Rumba and that I would dedicate chapters in her own voice.

This is an important book.

Once upon a time, when Richie Ray and Bobby Cruz returned to the show, doing a national tour with Joe Arroyo, after their separation for religious reasons (they dedicated themselves to God and founded a church), I agreed with them in Cali that I would do an official biography , we announced it, the two of them and myself, before the Cali radio station and at a press conference, but my life, at that moment, did not give me time to go to Miami to record them.

The project fizzled out.

That is why I have written the prologue to this book by Fausto Pérez Villarreal, a wonderful writer from Barranquilla.

It recounts and recovers the memory of Richie Ray and Bobby Cruz the first time they came to that city and also recounts their musical trajectories.

It is an excellent breaking latest news, which deserves to be read. It is also another book by a Colombian about salsa, an expression that declines in his countries of origin, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Here, in our country, memory is investigated and written.

