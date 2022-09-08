Deliveroo

16mila i rider in Italia

Deliveroo was born in 2013 in the UK. She has been active in Italy since 2015. It is a food delivery service that works with restaurants and supermarkets. It operates in 11 countries: Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom. In Italy, there are over one hundred employees working in the Milan and Rome offices, and 16 thousand riders who work as self-employed workers. The riders globally are 180 thousand. In the first half of 2022 – the company says – the group’s revenues increased by 12% and orders grew by 10% on an annual basis. Deliveroo mainly applies the Ccnl rider signed by Assodelivery with the Ugl union in 2020, which frames the riders in self-employment. The National Collective Labor Agreement recognizes a minimum remuneration of ten euros gross per hour worked, as well as bonuses and supplementary allowances in case of night work, bad weather, holidays. Deliveroo makes it known that it recognizes a minimum wage of 11 euros gross per hour worked.

Uber

4.4 million workers worldwide

There are over 4 million workers working with Uber, including drivers and delivery partners (or riders), all over the world. To these are added 25 thousand employees worldwide. Uber began operations in San Francisco in 2010 and is now present in 71 countries. It is an app for moving people, things and food (Uber Eats). Uber employees – the company said – have employment contracts in line with the indications of the individual states where the app operates. The drivers and delivery partners (riders) are mostly self-employed workers to whom Uber offers services, protections and rights in line with the requirements of the individual regulations in force. In the food delivery business, in principle, riders are never paid less than ten euros per hour worked. Uber is a “free login” app: there are no shifts or work obligations for those who work and earn through the app, drivers and riders. not compatible with platform work models.

Jobby

40 thousand services managed

Jobby was born as an Italian innovative startup at the end of 2016. It has a team of 20 people. It is a service that connects companies and workers, who directly stipulate the employment contract. Companies can publish their requests (on the website www.jobby.works) by choosing from a range of options, ranging from occasional collaborations with VAT numbers to intermittent or temporary employment contracts. In 2020 and 2021, the company experienced year-over-year growth of over 100%. In 2021 – they say – over 40 thousand work services were managed, more than 200 thousand hours worked, over 1.8 million euros of compensation paid and over 2.5 million total turnover. The first six months of 2022 are confirming this trend and from 1 March Jobby became part of the Zucchetti group. The company is calling for some regulatory intervention to stimulate a better interpretation of this new segment of work and workers.

Pharmercure

250% growth over 2021

Pharmecure is a drug delivery platform, even with prescription, at home, for those who cannot go to the pharmacy for various reasons. It was born in 2018 from a university project. It has a team of 20 collaborators, mostly in the Turin office. It plans to close 2022 with 2.5 million euros in transactions, up 250% compared to 2021. Pharmecure says it often uses apprenticeship contracts, investing heavily in young people and training. There is a platform that supports employees in deliveries by indicating the best route (in jargon “routing”). The criticality reported by the company concerns the adequacy of the Italian rules to the gig economy. According to the Pharmecure team “the current legislation is not adequate to the needs of the company and of the collaborators, we note strong needs for greater working flexibility”.

What I bring

€ 3 million transactions in 2021

Cosaporto defines itself as the first Italian Gifttech: a site born in 2017 with the aim of providing the right idea to those who want to give a gift – from haute patisserie, to the most refined gastronomy, to gift items of selected brands – to receive at home or send to a recipient in an hour, personalized with a handwritten card. The service is active in Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna, Florence, Forte dei Marmi and London. The staff is about 20 people. Cosaporto has completed over 150,000 orders and has 100,000 registered customers. The flow of transactions in 2021 exceeded three million euros, more than nine times higher than in 2019. Contracts for staff on staff are mainly permanent or apprenticeship for the youngest. For particular needs, we use fixed-term contracts. The staff dedicated to deliveries is completely outsourced: part of the service is contracted out to companies specializing in last mile deliveries, the remainder is managed by personnel with on-call contracts or occasional services, intermediated by Jobby.