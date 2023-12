Grete Veske competing on the horse Jabiola. Photo by Arne Veske

This whole year, 17-year-old Haapsalu rider Grete Veske has lived, trained and competed in the Netherlands. He has made more than 130 international starts on five horses, plus twenty local races.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleThe new health portal replaced the previous digital story

Share this: Facebook

X