Riding the crest of the wave: Japan and water on display in Genoa – Genoa

Katsushika Hokusai, In the wave hollow off Kanagawa Courtesy of the Municipality of Genoa

Genova – The most famous wave in the history of art is back in the spotlight at the Chiossone Museum in Genoa, which reopens on 23 June after a two-year renovation on the occasion of the grand finale of the Ocean Race. It will be right there to do the honors Big Wave by Katsushika Hokusai, jewel of the house collection, the largest in Italy dedicated to Japanese art. Around her will be arranged over 60 masterpieces by the masters of ukiyoe, the refined “images of the floating world” increasingly loved by the Western public, in an exhibition centered on the theme of water.

Surrounded by the sea and characterized by a humid climate with abundant rainfall, Japan has always had a very strong bond with the aquatic element. A familiar and life-giving presence when it irrigates the rice fields and gives fruitful fishing, but a terrible threat in the event of storms, floods and tidal waves, water is a constant presence in Japanese art, from landscapes to decorations. But it is above all in the precious nineteenth-century woodblock prints that water is the protagonist. In 1930, in fact, Prussian blue became available in Japan, a synthetic pigment invented in Germany about a century earlier: for artists it was an authentic revolution and Hokusai was among the first to experiment with the potential of this intense and durable colour. perfect for restoring the nuances of seas, rivers and waterfalls.

Tsukioka Yoshitoshi, Genji e le pescatrici ama. Edoardo Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art I Courtesy of the Municipality of Genoa

In Genoa we will discover this and other stories from 23 June in the exhibition The Great Wave. The importance of water in Japanese culture, traveling through enchanted landscapes, fantastic subjects and scenes taken from the “sweet life” of Edo – ancient Tokyo – by virtuosos such as Hokusai, Hiroshige, Kuniyoshi, Kunisada, Yoshitoshi. Finally, in dialogue with the masters of the past, we will find two works by the contemporary artist Oki Izumi, who, drawing inspiration from the Genoese collection, gave water the form of ethereal glass sculptures.

Utagawa Hiroshige, The eddies of Naruto. Oriental Art Museum Edoardo Chiossone I Courtesy Municipality of Genoa

The Great Wave: Story of an Icon

“In the hollow of the wave off Kanagawa” is the full title of Hokusai’s masterpiece best known in the West: the scene takes place in Tokyo Bay, thirty kilometers south of the capital, where a wave over ten meters high dominates. In the past it was believed that it was a tsunami, in reality specific studies have shown that we are in the presence of a storm. The wave overlooks three boats placed in the center of the image, called oshiokuribune, small, fast boats used to transport fresh fish and other goods to the city. In the distance stands the sacred Mount Fuji, which at 3776 meters is the highest peak in Japan. At the time of Hokusai, the vision of Fuji, live or reproduced on a print or a painting, was considered a divine manifestation of auspicious value.

The Big Wave was born as one of Thirty-six views of Mount Fuji, famous series of woodcuts by master Katsushika Hokusai. It seems that it was originally printed in 8,000 copies: today just over a hundred very delicate ones survive, among which the one kept in the Chiossone Museum stands out for its excellent state of conservation, vivid colors and the quality of the edition. In addition to being appreciated in Japan, at the end of the 19th century this work exerted a profound influence on European artists, particularly sensitive to the charm of the Rising Sun. There Big Wave it immediately aroused considerable interest also in western collectors and later it never ceased to be appreciated and reinterpreted, a source of inspiration for graphics, design, fashion, advertising.

Katsushika Hokusai, Tagonoura near Ejiri on the Tōkaidō. Edoardo Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art I Courtesy of the Municipality of Genoa

The new life of the Chiossone Museum, an ancient place with an irresistible charm

Nestled in the center of Genoa in the historic park of Villetta Di Negro, the Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art preserves over 15,000 works, mostly masterpieces of Japanese art, but also Chinese and Southeast Asian art. This extraordinary collection was put together by the Ligurian artist and engraver Edoardo Chiossone, for almost twenty years – between 1875 and 1891 – head of the Papers and Values ​​Workshop of the Japanese Ministry of Finance. In this period Chiossone created over 500 plates for stamps and above all the first banknotes of the Empire of the Rising Sun, but also paintings whose subjects were the Emperor Meiji and the Empress Shoken, nobles, politicians, diplomats, and finally the Enduring Fragrance of National Glorya monumental illustrated work in 14 volumes published by the Japanese state.

Chiossone remained in Japan until his death, but expressed the desire that the works of art he owned be donated to the city of Genoa. In 1905, when it was revealed to visitors to the Ligurian Academy of Fine Arts, the Chiossone Collection was the first collection of oriental art open to the public in Italy. Today it stands out on the national scene for another important record, it is in fact the largest collection of Japanese art in our country.

Hiroshige, The floating world of public toilets. Edoardo Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art I Courtesy of the Municipality of Genoa

On June 23, the Chiossone Museum will reopen after two years of work carried out with the support of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation, offering visitors renovated rooms, a new layout and a spectacular panoramic terrace overlooking the historic center and the sea. Along the exhibition itinerary we will discover large Buddhist statues, theatrical masks, weapons and armor of samurai, rare archaeological finds, but also porcelains, lacquers, enamels, sculptures in wood and bronze capable of restoring that distant and exotic world that at the end of the nineteenth century had conquered the Genoese artist. Ukiyoe paintings and prints are visible in rotation during temporary exhibitions such as the upcoming one, an opportunity not to be missed to admire extremely delicate and precious works.

Utagawa Kunisada, Genji e la sua compagnia in barca. Edoardo Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art I Courtesy of the Municipality of Genoa

