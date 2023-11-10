Ried wants to continue the positive series against Lafnitz today

The SV Guntamatic Ried footballers were forced to take a break last weekend. The away game against Sturm Graz’s second team was postponed to December 6th due to the poor pitch conditions in Gleisdorf. This means that the season for Rieder does not end, as originally planned, after the home game against FAC on December 3rd.

It is uncertain whether the course in Gleisdorf will be in better condition at the beginning of December. But that’s a thing of the future, the Rieders’ focus is on today’s home game against SV Lafnitz (6:10 p.m., Innviertel Arena).

According to marketing manager Tim Entenfellner, just over 2,000 tickets had been sold by yesterday evening. The fans in the Innviertel Arena have not been really disappointed this season.

The home statistics are four wins and two draws. In general, the Rieders have been unbeaten in six second division games (four wins, two draws). If you don’t want to completely lose sight of the sovereign league leaders GAK, who are already 14 points ahead of Ried (the GAK has played one more game, editor’s note), you can watch the remaining four games until the winter break actually no longer allow points to be lost.

Due to the positive trend of the past few weeks, the Rieders are heading into the home game against Lafnitz with confidence, despite conceding a late goal to make it 1-1 in the home game against St. Pölten. “We are more solid as a team,” says midfielder Nemanja Celic. Ried coach Maximilian Senft, who successfully completed the UEFA Pro License coaching course this week, is looking forward to the atmosphere in the home stadium. “You can feel at our home games that fans and team set the pace together.” “This is now the third home game for us in a row. We delivered good results at home. We will do everything we can to send Lafnitz home without points,” says Celic. Marcel Ziegl, Philipp Pomer, Matthias Gragger, Diego Madritsch and Nico Wiesinger are missing due to injuries.

Author

Thomas Streif

Innviertel editorial team

Thomas Streif

