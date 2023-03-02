Home News Rifle between President Gustavo Petro and President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, over security measures
Rifle between President Gustavo Petro and President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, over security measures

Rifle between President Gustavo Petro and President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, over security measures

The scuffle continues between the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukeledue to security issues in the Central American country and the treatment of inmates.

The Colombian president launched strong criticism of his Salvadoran namesake in the framework of the security actions that the ruler is implementing of El Salvador against criminal gangs.

This after the publication of a series of videos that show how the government of El Salvador and the authorities treat the prisoners of that country.

In that sense, Petro described the security policy as gruesome that Bukele has implemented, as well as the apprehension of alleged criminals in mega prisons.

“You can see on the networks the terrible photos – I can’t get into other countries – of the concentration camp in El Salvador, full of young people, thousands and thousands, imprisoned that gives one the chills”said the politician during an intervention.

Meanwhile, the ruler of El Salvador, strongly questioned worldwide, responded to Petro by saying that “results outweigh rhetoric”.

Thus, the Colombian president replied to Bukele that These actions are not the solution to end crime and that education is the solution to conflicts.

“Well, Nayib, we went from 90 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 1993 in Bogotá to 13 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022. We did not build prisons, but universities. It is good to compare experiences. I propose an international forum”, assured the head of State of Colombia.

At the same time, Nayib Bukele criticized Petro for giving figures that go back 3 decadessince it has only been in government for 6 months.

For now, the questions between the two leaders continue: on the one hand, Petro for the discontent that human rights are affected by securitywhile, on the other, Bukele criticized Petro.

It should be noted that since the offensive against criminal gangs and salvatrucha gangs, since 2022, homicides in El Salvador have been reduced by more than 90%, to the point of reporting 300 days without deaths from violence.

