Rifò becomes a case study for Google Ads thanks to WebGas.net – News

Rifò, a brand specializing in locally sourced regenerated clothing, is “a successful case study” for Google Ads. The platform – it is written in a note – “played a central role in the expansion of this brand into new markets with an increase in sales in Europe and an annual return on advertising spend (ROAS) of 420% in December 2022. Rifò has recorded a significant increase in ROAS: +831% in all markets in December 2022 and +980% in Italy. And these are just some extrapolated data from the case study that will be presented in September”.

In its climb to digital, Rifò has received, the note also explains, “a fundamental support from WebGas.net, a company specialized in digital strategies and performance marketing with a strong national and international presence (official partner of Google, Meta, Shopify, Klaviyo & Hubspot). Specifically for Rifò, WebGas.net has devised customized digital marketing strategies, based on the combination of targeted campaigns on Google Ads, an optimized website and a social media marketing strategy, aimed at increasing brand visibility and to consolidate its presence on the web”.

WebGas.net “married the Rifò project, an expression of those good practices capable of reconciling tradition and innovation, and accompanied it on the digital market, where it emerged as a sustainable fashion brand”. «It is a privilege to work in close contact with Rifò, an amazing company that has demonstrated to possess extraordinary values, which deserve to be disseminated – declares Giovanni Tresca, Chief Marketing Officer of WebGas.net – Their commitment to respect for the environment and the enhancement of made in Italy is an example to follow not only in the fashion sector. And Google Ads has rewarded their ability».

Rifò, the note highlights, "is a brand with a pioneering conception, which creates high quality clothing made with regenerated materials from the recovery of old fabrics. The company has embraced the philosophy of recycling and the circular economy, transforming textile waste into new fashion products with a contemporary and essential design". «The support that WebGas.net provides us is invaluable – declares Niccolò Cipriani, Founder of Rifò – A constant help that often goes beyond setting up adv campaigns, but embraces all marketing plans. Working with WebGas.net is like working with an integral part of the Rifò team and this is very rare when, as a brand, we tend to outsource to agencies». Rifò's experience – as underlined in the note – demonstrates how innovation and tradition can interact with each other and become the key to success in the digital market.

