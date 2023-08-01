Home » Riforma-Mentis, from 1 July the online course to promote the culture of respect and equality among civil servants
News

Riforma-Mentis, from 1 July the online course to promote the culture of respect and equality among civil servants

by admin
Riforma-Mentis, from 1 July the online course to promote the culture of respect and equality among civil servants

MENU

Homepage The MinisterHomepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of the Public AdministrationHomepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitization Department of Public FunctionHomepage Training Department Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard Opinions and Circulars FOIA Supervision Simplification Public work and organization PA Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Instruments and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews

See also  Suzhou now has the world's first new mutant strain, and Dalian also has an unknown strain | Jiangsu | Changshu |

You may also like

Viral emotional video of a Delhi vegetable vendor...

Donald Trump Maintains Strong Lead in Republican Primaries...

Motorcyclists who expose life on the highway

Poste Italiane, here are the timetables for the...

OIC resolution against growing incidents of Islamophobia approved

Educational Institutions at the mercy of crime?

Spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of National Defense criticizes...

Hamilton and the return of porpoising — Formula...

Help for displaced persons – how to get...

PageGroup strengthens its presence in the country

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy