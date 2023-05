The lawyer Marco Martorana is UNI 11697:2017 certified DPO.

Adjunct professor in privacy law at Universitas Mercatorum.

Lecturer at the University of Parma on data processing and protection.

mediator; Arbitrator at the Chamber of Arbitration of the Livorno Chamber of Commerce.

President of the ASSOdata association.

The Martorana Law Firm is made up of 10 lawyers… Keep reading