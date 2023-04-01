Brasilia. After three months in Florida, USA, Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro is back. In the Brazilian capital, Brasília, he first visited the headquarters of his Partido Liberal party and welcomed supporters and parliamentarians.

Two days before the end of his mandate, at the end of December 2022, Bolsonaro fled to the United States. This did not go down well with his supporters in Brazil, reports Brasil de Fato. Back in the country, he is now to be appointed honorary president of his party. He is considered the most important name in the political opposition to leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the PT Workers’ Party. “I’m without a mandate, but I’m not retired,” Bolsonaro said.

“Jair Bolsonaro has a base, he has loyal supporters. This gives him an advantage over other candidates for the next presidential election. But he has more competition, especially given that it cannot be ruled out that he will be declared unelectable,” explained Cláudio Couto, political scientist and collaborator of the Fundacão Getulio Vargas.

According to media reports, the possibility that the right-wing ex-president will have to be imprisoned in the future is high.

In an interview with the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, Steve Bannon, international chief ideologue of the far right, said that Bolsonaro’s son, MP Eduardo Bolsonaro, could be set up as a candidate for the next presidential election in 2026. Bolsonaro’s wife Michelle and ex-Justice Minister Sergio Moro are also considered right-wing candidates.

On April 5, Bolsonaro will be questioned by federal police about the suspicious jewelry gifts from Saudi Arabia that have made headlines in recent weeks. On three occasions during his presidency he has accepted valuable gem packages. According to a recent court order, the jewelry must be returned to the Brazilian state.

In one case, jewels from the Swiss luxury brand Chopard worth three million US dollars are said to have entered the country illegally. Brazilian customs discovered it in 2021 in the backpack of one of Bolsonaro’s companions. The values ​​had not been officially declared at customs. The ex-president is suspected of jewel smuggling.

In another case, a Saudi prince reportedly presented Bolsonaro with watches and jewelry worth over $100,000 in 2018. This could be related to the privatization of a refinery in Bahia that was acquired by Arab fund Mubadala Capital. This raises the suspicion of bribery.

The ex-head of state is currently being investigated in five cases at the Supreme Court in Brasília. Observers believe it is possible that he will lose his political rights and face imprisonment.