Right-wing garden party in Döbeln: the police are expanding their investigations

After a garden party held by suspected right-wing extremists on May 19 in Döbeln, the police are now investigating eight other participants aged between 18 and 47. According to the authorities, the basis for this is the evaluation of the video of a passer-by. The young woman from Dresden filmed the party under a swastika flag in mid-May and uploaded it to the Internet. She also informed the police. For her civil courage, she received a lot of encouragement from citizens and politicians, but also threats on social media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

