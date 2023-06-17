Home » Right-wing populists in power in several Spanish cities
News

Right-wing populists in power in several Spanish cities

by admin
Right-wing populists in power in several Spanish cities

Both parties did well in the regional and local elections on May 28. Vox said in a statement that it would abolish “ideological” city government agencies that waste money and don’t solve people’s “real problems”. As an example, Vox cited public authorities that promote equality.

After the left-wing camp suffered significant losses in the regional elections at the end of May, Spain’s socialist head of government Pedro Sánchez called early elections for July 23. Most polls for the upcoming parliamentary elections point to a victory for the PP, which, however, will probably only be able to form a government majority together with the ultra-right Vox.

An agreement between PP and Vox to take over the government in the eastern Spanish region of Valencia has sparked protests in recent days. One of the leading Vox representatives in Valencia, José Maria Llanos, had previously publicly denied that there was “gender-based violence” by men against women. The PP boss Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who is considered moderate, immediately contradicted Llanos.

After the regional elections in Andalusia in December 2018, Vox was the first ultra-right party to enter a regional parliament since the death of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

So far, Vox has only formed a formal coalition government with the PP in the central Spanish region of Castilla-Leon. After the regional elections in May, the two parties could rule together in four other regions – the Balearic Islands, Aragon, Murcia and Extremadura.

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Cologne Central Station released again after being blocked...

Protest against the desecration of the mosque, the...

French newspaper digest – China extends diplomatic tentacles...

Tricolor victory in friendly

Growing trend of “Commercial Arbitrage” worldwide, Sui Gas...

U3 closed between Berliner Tor and Barmbek at...

Young people from Magdalena participated in the Pro...

Greece boat sinking incident, 298 Pakistanis feared dead

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth...

Greens want improvements to the EU asylum decision...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy