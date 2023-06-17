Right-wing populists in power in several Spanish cities

Both parties did well in the regional and local elections on May 28. Vox said in a statement that it would abolish “ideological” city government agencies that waste money and don’t solve people’s “real problems”. As an example, Vox cited public authorities that promote equality.

After the left-wing camp suffered significant losses in the regional elections at the end of May, Spain’s socialist head of government Pedro Sánchez called early elections for July 23. Most polls for the upcoming parliamentary elections point to a victory for the PP, which, however, will probably only be able to form a government majority together with the ultra-right Vox.

An agreement between PP and Vox to take over the government in the eastern Spanish region of Valencia has sparked protests in recent days. One of the leading Vox representatives in Valencia, José Maria Llanos, had previously publicly denied that there was “gender-based violence” by men against women. The PP boss Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who is considered moderate, immediately contradicted Llanos.

After the regional elections in Andalusia in December 2018, Vox was the first ultra-right party to enter a regional parliament since the death of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

So far, Vox has only formed a formal coalition government with the PP in the central Spanish region of Castilla-Leon. After the regional elections in May, the two parties could rule together in four other regions – the Balearic Islands, Aragon, Murcia and Extremadura.