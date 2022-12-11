Home News Rights, Mattarella: “Death sentences unacceptable”
Rights, Mattarella: "Death sentences unacceptable"

Rights, Mattarella: "Death sentences unacceptable"

«Since December 10, 1948, the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights affirms respect for the person and his fundamental freedoms as a right that belongs to all humanity. The theme “Dignity, freedom and justice for all” recalls, this year, goals that have not been achieved in many parts of the world». So the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, in his statement.

“This is demonstrated – he adds – dramatically by the brutal aggression suffered by the Ukrainian people, the repression against those who oppose violence against women – even with unacceptable death sentences – and the attempts to suppress the voices of young people who demonstrate peacefully to ask for freedom and greater spaces for participation. Affected are always the most vulnerable and defenceless.”

«The Universal Declaration of Human Rights commits all members of the international community to behaviors consistent with these very high and inalienable principles. The Italian Republic, in compliance with the constitutional provisions and in a spirit of authentic multilateralism, confirms its commitment to initiatives for the defense and promotion of human rights developed both nationally and internationally”, concludes the President of the Republic.

