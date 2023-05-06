Rigoberto Urán spoke after his return to the Giro d’Italia

After seven years of absence, Rigoberto Urán finally returned to the Giro d’Italia and demonstrated that, despite the years, he can still provide good performances in a Grand Tour. The man from Antioquia, chosen by EF Education-EasyPost as his boss for this edition of the race, completed a remarkable performance in the individual time trial that took place between the towns of Fossacesia and Ortona, over a route of 18.4 kilometers.

Rigo finished the course with a time of 22 minutes and 53 seconds, which earned him 36th place and located 1 minute and 35 seconds behind the winner of the test and one of the favorites to take the victory in this edition, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel.

After finishing the test, Rigo spoke to Caracol Televisión and expressed his impressions of the test without filters, as is his custom, despite the fact that he was still exhausted from the effort made on the first day of the test:

“It’s a good start, every day is important. Every second counts and we are already feeling good. One is afraid to start again. If there are no nerves, there is no love. That is very important to me”

In addition, the cyclist referred to his return to the Giro after seven years, pointing out that “Italy is a chimba” and that he went day by day to meet both the team’s objectives in the race and his own.

Lastly, the man born in Urrao spoke about his time in the race and, despite expressing his satisfaction with the good sensations left by his performance, he was also reserved when expressing greater ambitions in this edition of the Giro:

“It is time to see the real bosses to see how they are doing. I needed a lot of power in the first two parts because it was very flat and I had to be in position. That’s what’s important.”

This is how it was for the Colombians in the Giro

At 6:54 am (Colombian time) the Giro d’Italia began for national riders with the departure of Fernando Gaviria, from the Movistar Team. With a time of 24 minutes and 44 seconds, the native of La Ceja seems to have chosen to save his energy for future stages with a sprint definition, since the goal he set for this edition was to win the cycling jersey, which rewards to the best of the classification by points.

The next turn among the Colombians was for Santiago Buitrago from Bahrain-Victorious, another with great ambitions for this race, since his goal is to fight for the white shirt to the best ranked among the youngsters. The man from Bogotá completed the journey with a time of 23 minutes and 20 seconds. The next turn was that of Rigo, who finished the test in 22 minutes and 53 seconds.

The last Colombian to start the time trial was Einer Rubio, Gaviria’s teammate in the Movistar Team who completed the fraction in a time of 24 minutes and 3 seconds.

On Sunday, May 6, the second stage will take place between Teramo and San Salvo, on the Adriatic coast, in eastern Italy. The layout consists of a 202-kilometer route with two fourth-category mountain passes that are presented as an opportunity for packers to stand out, including Fernando Gaviria.

Classification after stage 1 of the Giro d’Italia 2023

1. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) – 21′ 18′’

2. Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers) – a 22′’

3. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) – at 29”

4. Tao Geoghegan Hart (INEOS Grenadiers) – a 40′’

5. Stefan Küng (FDJ Group) – a 43′’

36. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education EasyPost) – at 1′ 35′’

64. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) – a 2′ 02′’

99. Einer Rubio (Movistar Team) – at 2′ 45”

153. Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team) – at 3′ 26”

with Infobae

