‘Rimini Capital of Culture 2026’ candidacy presented to the city – Emilia-Romagna

(ANSA) – RIMINI, APRIL 18 – The presentation of “Rimini Italian capital of culture 2026”, the first public initiative linked to the candidacy of the Romagna city for the prestigious award, was staged at the Galli Theater. The various bodies that make up the promoting committee for the candidacy took part in the appointment – also understood as an invitation to citizens to play a leading role in an ambitious but feasible project – as well as the mayor of Rimini, Jamil Sadegholvaad.



The Emilia-Romagna Region, the representatives of the Strategic Plan Forum, the Province of Rimini, the Diocese of Rimini, the University of Bologna and the Rimini Chamber of Commerce found space on the stage of the ‘Galli’ for a first step towards a a path that should be shared between the institutions involved and the citizens called to actively participate in the race for the award of the title of Italian capital of culture. (HANDLE).

