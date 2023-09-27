Home » Rimini “I don’t tremble” the exhibition at the city museum on seismic risk, until 10 October — Environment
The “IO NON TREMO” exhibition inaugurated at the Tonini Civic Museum, will be open until 10 October, can be visited during the Museum’s opening hours, dedicated to the history and prevention of seismic risk, with information panels, images and captions reporting scientific and historical events that occurred in the city of Rimini.

The exhibition is part of an educational journey on the “Prevention and management of seismic risk” coordinated by the CEAS (Sustainability Education Centre) Multicentre of the Municipality of Rimini, with the involvement of some lower and upper secondary schools, promoted and financed by ARPAE and Emilia Romagna Region. The objective of the project is to raise awareness and create awareness among students on the phenomenon of earthquakes and seismic risk also present in our city, with a historical and cultural perspective.

The project will be conducted by volunteers from the Social Promotion Association “IO NON TREMO!” who will carry out a training activity aimed at knowledge of seismic risk, awareness of the fragility of our territory already hit in the past by strong earthquakes (in the years 1308, 1672, 1786, 1875, 1916) which have left BOTH visible signs AND scars by now invisible, which students will be able to see with their own eyes during a walk in the historic center.

From 19 September to 10 October 2023, twice a week (Tuesday and Friday), volunteers will carry out a two-hour training intervention on the second floor of the Modern Wing of the Luigi Tonini Museum, where the exhibition was set up.

Source: news on website of the Municipality of Rimini

