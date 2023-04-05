Home News Rimini increasingly friendly to bicycles — Environment
News

Rimini increasingly friendly to bicycles — Environment

by admin
Rimini increasingly friendly to bicycles — Environment

Rimini more and more bicycle-friendly city. Fresh from the maximum score that the Fiab (Italian Environment and Cycle Federation) has assigned to Rimini, adorning it with the prestigious national recognition of yellow flag ‘Cycling Municipalities’the opportunities offered for those who want to discover the city of Rimini on two wheels continue.

From Bike Parkright in front of the railway station, where the Metromare also leaves – the rapid coastal transport that connects Rimini to Riccione – a reference point for those who travel by bike in Rimini.

Throughout the summer, whoever comes to the Bike Park with a regional train ticket Tper with destination Rimini or with a Tper subscription, you can take advantage of discounts on rental rates. The initiative, thanks to an agreement with Trenitalia Tper and the municipality of Rimini, encourages sustainable intermodality by promoting the connection between the train and other means of transport in respect of the environment.

Furthermore, for the habitual cyclists and travellers, the offers promoted by the Bike Park continue. As part of the Emilia-Romagna Region project ‘Bike to Work’, it is possible to take advantage of discounted subscriptions, reduced compared to the annual cost of season tickets for bike storage at the structure in via Dante Alighieri awarded to the Metis cooperative and which will allow users to pay for the season ticket at a discounted rate compared to the initial 170 euros. To be exact, the cost of the season ticket is 25 euros for the Under 25s and 65 euros for the Over 25s.

See also  The evidence is conclusive. Why is Japan still trying to deny the crime of forcibly recruiting "comfort women"? _News Center_China Net

There are many i Bike Park services of Rimini (info 0541.1835082 www.bikeparkrimini.it): guarded parking, bicycle rental (single-speed, six-speed or electric, cargo bikes), cycle workshop equipped with mechanical assistance and information 7 days a week, 10 electric bicycle charging stations, accessories shop, new laundry service and a small Cafe.

And for those who are passing through and would like to stop for just a few hours in the city, it is possible to take advantage of the luggage storage. One more possibility to discover the area by bicycle in a city that is a paradise for lovers of two wheels.

I am 134 kilometers of cycle pathsin continuous expansion, a green ring everything to pedal, a artists’ riverfront which leads from the sea to the Marecchia cycle pathmany kilometers of ‘sea view’ cycle path, from Rimini to Riccione.

You may also like

How much does the difficulty in finding personnel...

Triin Laasi-Óige: vocational education is a highway to...

The best spas in Cesar to visit at...

Concentrating on the New Journey——The majority of party...

Chiara Forlani talks about ‘setting, era, characters’

A child affected by an explosion in a...

Is it possible to lose 10 kilos in...

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is admitted...

Tourism in Risaralda before the possible emergency of...

“Qingming” cultural relics send flowers to commemorate and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy