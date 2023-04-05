Rimini more and more bicycle-friendly city. Fresh from the maximum score that the Fiab (Italian Environment and Cycle Federation) has assigned to Rimini, adorning it with the prestigious national recognition of yellow flag ‘Cycling Municipalities’the opportunities offered for those who want to discover the city of Rimini on two wheels continue.

From Bike Parkright in front of the railway station, where the Metromare also leaves – the rapid coastal transport that connects Rimini to Riccione – a reference point for those who travel by bike in Rimini.

Throughout the summer, whoever comes to the Bike Park with a regional train ticket Tper with destination Rimini or with a Tper subscription, you can take advantage of discounts on rental rates. The initiative, thanks to an agreement with Trenitalia Tper and the municipality of Rimini, encourages sustainable intermodality by promoting the connection between the train and other means of transport in respect of the environment.

Furthermore, for the habitual cyclists and travellers, the offers promoted by the Bike Park continue. As part of the Emilia-Romagna Region project ‘Bike to Work’, it is possible to take advantage of discounted subscriptions, reduced compared to the annual cost of season tickets for bike storage at the structure in via Dante Alighieri awarded to the Metis cooperative and which will allow users to pay for the season ticket at a discounted rate compared to the initial 170 euros. To be exact, the cost of the season ticket is 25 euros for the Under 25s and 65 euros for the Over 25s.

There are many i Bike Park services of Rimini (info 0541.1835082 www.bikeparkrimini.it): guarded parking, bicycle rental (single-speed, six-speed or electric, cargo bikes), cycle workshop equipped with mechanical assistance and information 7 days a week, 10 electric bicycle charging stations, accessories shop, new laundry service and a small Cafe.

And for those who are passing through and would like to stop for just a few hours in the city, it is possible to take advantage of the luggage storage. One more possibility to discover the area by bicycle in a city that is a paradise for lovers of two wheels.

I am 134 kilometers of cycle pathsin continuous expansion, a green ring everything to pedal, a artists’ riverfront which leads from the sea to the Marecchia cycle pathmany kilometers of ‘sea view’ cycle path, from Rimini to Riccione.