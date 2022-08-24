A long speech, almost an hour. It was the first long speech by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, today a guest at the Rimini Meeting after the summer break. He summarized the work of his government, but also underlined a method, inviting “everyone to go and vote” and above all underlining that “Italy is a great country and that it will succeed, whatever the government and its political color will be. “. Then there are many topics covered: from the gas emergency to the climate crisis, from the war in Ukraine to the placement of our country in the European Union. And then the challenges against Covid, the vaccination campaign, the underlining against those who push for “protectionism and isolationism”.

La standing ovation

«Thanks Mario, long live Draghi». These are the words with which the people waiting welcomed the Prime Minister Mario Draghi upon his arrival at the CL meeting. Draghi crossed the central hall of the Rimini fair, full of people who marked the entire short path with continuous applause.

Waiting for him, at the entrance to the pavilions, were the president of the Meeting Berhard Scholz, the mayor of Rimini Sadegholvaad and the prefect of Rimini Forlenza. This is the third time that Mario Draghi participates in the Rimini Meeting. The first in 2009 when he was governor of the Bank of Italy, the second in 2020 shortly after the end of his mandate as governor of the ECB and this year as prime minister in office for current affairs.

The words of the premier

Waiting for the words of the premier, after the introduction to his speech by the president of the Meeting Berhard Scholz who recalled the second time of the Prime Minister at the Meeting, in 2020: “He is committed to a stronger European Union, yes is committed to the defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and defense. During his government, Italy obtained a well-deserved reputation, its international space, in the midst of an increasingly conflicting geopolitical situation. We are grateful to you for being able to listen to his reflections here at the Rimini Meeting ». Then after a long applause the premier took the floor from the stage. «Two brief considerations – says Draghi -, thank you for the warmth of this applause, thank you for your welcome. To young people I say, you are the hope of politics ».

«Now as then – referring to 2020 – it is time to look ahead with imagination and pragmatism, to think about the country we are and want to become. We are in an extremely complex moment for Italy and Europe ». Last time at the meeting “we were in an acute and painful phase of the pandemic and we were trying to reflect on how to rebuild”, with the “need to support families and businesses. I said to return to sustainable growth »,« I spoke of good debt and bad debt. These ideas inspired the government of national unity. “Prime Minister Mario Draghi said at the Cl meeting.

The period of the pandemic and the challenges related to the crisis

“In the pandemic I spoke of sustainable growth, it inspired the government of national unity.” “We have managed the emergencies that have arisen and we have designed a more equitable and modern country, but much remains to be done. Driving Italy is an honor for which I am grateful to President Mattarella, to the political forces, to the Italians who have guided me with affection. I hope that whoever has the privilege of leading the country will be inspired by the republican spirit. Italy will make it this time too ».

Italy is a great country

“Italy is a great country that has everything it takes to face difficulties”. «In a few weeks the Italians will choose the new parliament. I invite you all to go and vote ».

The future and the geopolitical crises

Draghi mentions the crises linked to war, drought and climate change. “It is up to governments to reassure citizens, with concrete challenges”. Then speaking of Italy: “The decisions we make today are destined to mark the future of Italy for a long time.”

About school

«Choosing to reopen schools in person: they gave us irresponsible people. We had correctly assessed the impact of vaccinations (which Draghi called “a massive effort” ed), but the government chose with responsibility “.

Energy crisis

“We used speed of action, carried out a radical change in energy policy in Italy. The effects were immediate. Last year about 40% of gas imports came from Russia, today it is half ». “The Italian government has pushed hard to have a gas cap. Some European countries are opposed because they fear that Moscow may shut down supplies, but events have shown that this possibility has shown limits ». On future hypotheses: “The European Commission will study the possibility of separating electricity costs from gas costs, it is a link that no longer makes sense”.

Tax chapter

“The government has not raised taxes, eliminating injustices does not mean raising taxes. This is the meaning of the reform of the Land Registry, to bring out the ghost houses. We are committed to ensuring that there are no new amnesties: evasion can neither be tolerated nor encouraged ». Then on growth and a GDP that has risen well over 6%: «We have returned to pre-pandemic levels in advance of the forecasts of the European Union. We will grow more than the euro area as a whole ». “The government has moved to support families, with the Ipref cut and the single allowance, reformed assistance to the non self-sufficient. We have allowed young people under 36 to buy a house, requests increased by 50% last year compared to the previous year. All this has been our social agenda ». And again: «This year the aid did not need any budget shift, we expect that the public debt, after falling in the last year, will fall again by 3.8%. This would be the largest decline in a two-year period since the postwar period ».

On the role of Italy and no to protectionism

“Internal credibility must go hand in hand with international credibility. Italy is the founding country of the EU, protagonist of the G7 and of NATO ». “Protectionism and isolationism do not coincide with our national interest.” Draghi recalled the “autarchic illusions of the last century.” And then, “Internal credibility must go hand in hand with international credibility. Italy is a founding country of Italy. European Union, more than 25% of our public debt is held by foreign companies that contribute to growth and the public budget. “So the lunge:” For this protectionism and isolationism do not coincide with our international interests. “Then on the pressures to leave the Euro: “Italy has never been strong when it has done alone. We are linked to the Atlantic Pact with the values ​​that are in the history of our Republic. It is with this vision that our fathers and grandparents have rebuilt Italy. It is thanks to the single market that we have built a market with strong protections for workers. Italy needs a strong Europe just as much as a Europe needs a strong Italy “.

War in Ukraine

Part of the long speech was, of course, also destined for the war in Ukraine and the role our country played in this context. «The Russian invasion of Ukraine found an Italy with a clear position, alongside the Ukrainian people and their right to defend themselves. A position agreed with the EU and its allies ». «Ukraine is a free, sovereign and democratic country, we cannot call ourselves Europeans if we are not ready to defend the freedom of Ukraine and Europe. At the same time we must be ready ”to seek“ lasting and sustainable peace ”. And there is no contradiction between this and the imposition of “effective sanctions against Russia”.

Pnrr

«Proof of credibility of our country in Europe. We will achieve the objectives before the change of government ».

The Draghi agenda

“Many ask me what my agenda is, I believe that the Italians will choose who will govern them. What I can do is a summary of our government’s achievements. I see many young people, the word must be of truth and hope. We must not hide the difficulties, but we must not think that they are inert obstacles. We will overcome these challenges, confidence in the future is based on this awareness and will be our strength ». He thus closes, at 1 pm sharp, and after a very long applause, the long, all-out speech by the Prime Minister.