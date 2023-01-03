Listen to the audio version of the article

Verify the user’s sobriety before unlocking the scooter rental. This is the purpose of the “reaction test” which will be introduced on an experimental basis in Rimini, the first city in Italy, starting next summer. This was reported by the municipal administration which with the new year introduces new road safety measures in the use of the service. The test consists of an interactive video available in the rental app which checks the user’s conditions to prevent its use by those who are temporarily unfit to drive because, for example, under the influence of alcohol.

Only by passing the test will it be possible to unlock the vehicle. The functionality will be limited to the most critical time slots, such as the evening. The tool, already introduced in 2022 in some European countries such as Germany, represents a novelty for Italy. The fleet of a thousand scooters, to which are added 890 electric bicycles always in sharing, this year sees an extension of the municipal area covered and at the same time a reduction in the maximum speed in many areas.

In the historic centre, the maximum limit remains 6 kilometers per hour; on the seafront the new limit is 15 kilometers per hour while in other areas it is set at 20 kilometers per hour, 5 below the limit set by the highway code. “Beyond the discussions on the table today by the government on the introduction of helmets and license plates for scooters”, underlines the councilor for mobility Roberta Frisoni, “I believe that the first measure to reduce accidents is the limitation of speed. Road safety, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella recalled in his year-end speech, is a real national emergency », she adds. While at national level we are moving towards a tightening on wild scooters, Rome and Milan have already introduced regulations regarding the use of scooters.