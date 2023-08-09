Ring road of November 11 has 3,533 m2 of pavement

This is one of the most important comprehensive works that are carried out with the aim of improving mobility in Santa Marta towards the 500th anniversary of the city.

Thanks to the program road network led by mayor Virna Johnsonmore of 76 thousand inhabitants of Once de Noviembre will benefit from the paving of the ring road, which is 73% complete.

According to the schedule the The work already has the paving of 3,533 m2, 1,282 linear meters sewage system, have been installed 1,260 linear meters of aqueduct, 46 manholes, 197 manholes sewage system and the recovery of public space.

The works are advanced by the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company in the tracks between carrera 70, from calle 30 to calle 35; 35th street from the race 70 to 76 and Carrera 76 from 30 to 35 streets.

“The benefits that we are receiving with this great work are very important, this road was impassable. For us, the work that is being carried out is very important because vehicles already have access, and we know that the public transport service will also improve,” said Amalia Beleño, president of the Community Action Board of the Once de Noviembre neighborhood.

Finally, they will be built 7,420 m2 of track, 2,400 m2 of space public and 5,051 meters of aqueduct pipe and sanitary sewer system, which will dignify the lives of the Samarians.

The district administration continues with the transformation of the roads, programs that are contemplated in the Development Plan.

