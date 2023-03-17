With an advance percentage of 46%, the ring road construction of the neighborhood November 11work that will improve the mobility of private vehicles and passengers in that area of ​​the District.

To date, the project has resulted in the paving of 1,310 m2 of roads in rigid concrete, according to the manager of the Development Company and Sustainable Urban Renewal of Santa Marta, SUCCESSDiela Garces Espitia.

This work is led by the mayoress Verna Johnson and the objective is to pave 5,490 m2 of roads, benefiting more than 4 thousand inhabitants of the neighborhoods November 11th, October 20, María Cecilia, Yucal, Nueva Colombia and Monterrey.

“The works are carried out in accordance with the execution schedule and contribute to the supply of drinking water, facilitate the evacuation of rainwater, prevent flooding and improve the living conditions of the inhabitants of the sector,” said the manager of SUCCESS.

He also explained that this is one of the most important projects that is underway, as it is a work of social impact and of great utility, taking into account that it connects the neighborhood with the Caribbean trunk.

The tasks began with the replacement of 1,180 linear meters of sewage pipe, installation of 180 household connections, 146 sewerage registers, 20 manholes and 650 linear meters of aqueduct pipe.

The paving includes carrera 70 from calle 30 to calle 35; Calle 35 from Carrera 70 to Carrera 76 and Carrera 76 from Calle 30 to 35, where 2,400 square meters of public space will also be recovered, including access ramps and adaptation of areas for people with reduced mobility, guaranteeing a accessible space for citizens.

This work is added to others that are carried out on Calle 14 de Gaira, Timayuí, and others like My street in the Florida, Santa Fe and Miguel Pinedowhich leads the district administration whose purpose is the transformation of the road network of Santa Marta.