On the night of June 3, criminals threw a grenade at the home of Edson de Jesús Perea Mosquera, mayor of the municipality of Río Iró. The explosion of this device caused serious damage to the property, located in Santa Rita, municipal seat, where, fortunately, no one was at that time.

On the other hand, it was reported that in a fight Talio Antonio Mosquera Mosquera, 32 years old, was murdered with two machetes.