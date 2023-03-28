Home News Rio Lavisotto reclamation: Tonina is under control – Trentino AA/S
Rio Lavisotto reclamation: Tonina is under control – Trentino AA/S

Citizens network: let’s wait to know what’s happening

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MARCH 27 – “The issue is under control. If this were not the case, we would be the first to intervene”, said the vice president of the Province of Trento, Mario Tonina, on the occasion of the press conference convened to present the data on the reclamation of Rio Lavisotto. “It is not true that we are using citizens as guinea pigs”, specified the mayor of Trento, Franco Ianeselli, who broke a spear in favor of the Appa: “The accusations that have been made are serious, unjustified, and they struck me “.

“Analyses should be carried out under the track bed, given that there it will go down 18 meters for a width of eight, and in those sections working in a confined atmosphere will be very difficult”, engineer Paolo Zadra told ANSA , spokesman for the Citizens’ Network, on the sidelines of the press conference. “We look forward to the next press conferences where everything that is happening will clarify for us. Not what happened, what is happening”. (HANDLE).

