Rione Roma Tour Festival, 10 days of events to discover the capital off the tourist track

Rome, from 21 to 30 August 2023

Many urban, outdoor, fun, educational performative practices and with an action plan for a greener future. AND Rione Roma Tour Festival the urban regeneration project conceived by Bluecheese Project and created in collaboration with SIAE, which is staged for the fifth edition from 21 to 30 August, within the Summer Romana 2023 schedule. Participation is free.

For ten days the city of Rome will be interpreted and traversed by the unprecedented and alternative lens of dieci tower, four laboratoriesand participatory art event it’s a’site-specific installationall initiatives that aim to improve the well-being of the individual and the territory.

“This year the Festival presents itself with a richer programme […] – explain the creators Lara De Angelis and Pierpaolo Fabrizio – All activities enhance the virtuous relationship that the individual can have with the environment and this means exploring new corners of the Rome area and living experiences to enrich our inner panorama. We will therefore meet the many communities that inhabit the city, we will build miniature ecological habitats and we will get to know the cultural and artistic heritage outside the tourist routes. This year the Festival promotes the beauty of a slower and more sustainable life“.

To inaugurate the Festival, the Photo exhibition widespread among the alleys of Rione Ponte edited by Valentina Bellomo andart installation by Sten Lex in the courtyard of a 15th century building.

The photographic exhibition “I am here” with shots by Valentina Bellomo, Matilde Rinaldi, Vanessa Caredda, is a path of portraits-expansion photographs of those who live and animate the Rione Ponte between piazza del Fico and via della Pace, a sentimental and creative investigation to tell their relationship with the territory. The exhibition also includes an installation for Inside Out Project an international public art project created by well-known artist JR.

L’opera installativa site specific “Abstract Landscape” – created among the clothes hanging in a private courtyard in the historic center by the duo of “contemporary engravers” Sten Lex – will be exhibited for the entire duration of the Festival [ dalle 18 alle 20 in via dell’Arco di Parma 18 ] and the tenants themselves will take care of welcoming and describing the installation to visitors.

Rione Roma Tour Festival 2023 – events calendar

Monday 21st August

ore 18.00 Inauguration of the exhibition “I am here”

Will follow the guided tour “My Ward: Guide for a day“.

The tour goes through the stages of the exhibition for a choral story of the neighborhood by the participants themselves accompanied by Valentina Bellomo and Pierpaolo Fabrizio. Meeting point: via della Pace

Tuesday 22nd August

ore 10 Tour “From pilgrims to tourism” with the guides Arianna Fusco and Romina Lunetta. A journey through the processes that have transformed an area of ​​the city over the centuries. From the changes wanted by the Popes starting from the Middle Ages to restore road axes and facilitate the paths of devotion to the recent transformations in deed that from gentrified make the former suburb touristified.Meeting point: Largo Corrado Ricci (fountain)

Wednesday 23rd August

ore 10 Tour “Environmental and urban metamorphosis” with the botanist Emiliano Proietti Pannunzi and the guide Arianna Fusco. Trastevere and Villa Sciarra, an itinerary that will reveal the urban transformations and environmental dynamics – with particular reference to plants and green spaces – which have characterized and given identity to this urban area of Rome. Meeting point: Ministry of Education, viale Trastevere. 18:00 Laboratory “The butterfly garden” with Emiliano Proietti Pannunzi in collaboration with Eugea, at Sant’Alessio Gardens. A workshop on the good practice of urban gardening also as a defense of biodiversity. During the day each participant will receive a kit of seeds.

Thursday 24th August

18.00 Laboratory “Handbook for the urban cyclist” with Ruotalibera at the Gardens of Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II, via Conte Verde side. You can be a cyclist in Rome and the workshop demonstrates how to do it in the best and safest way.

Friday 25th August

ore 10.00 Tour “Walking with Bruna“. A walk with Mrs. Bruna Bortoloni who has been a resident of the historic center for 30 years. With her we will go to the discovery of the district to follow the daily itineraries of a non-tourist. She will tell of the transformations, curiosities and anecdotes concerning one of the centers most beautiful urban buildings in the world Appointment: via dell’Arco di Parma 18

Saturday 26th August

10.00 am Bike tour “Are you cinephiles? Test yourself!” A ride through the streets and squares of Rome that have been the stage for some of the most famous Italian films, from neorealism to the comedy of the 80s. Appointment: Castel Sant’Angelo, Trastevere at 6.00 pm Workshop “Creativity and reuse” with Patrizio Fortuna at the Sant’Alessio Gardens in via di Sant’Alessio. Waste materials that become works of art, plastic, cardboard and metals take on new life.

Sunday 27th August

10.00 am Laboratory “We multiply the plants” with Tanya Santolamazza at the Sant’Alessio Gardens in Via di Sant’Alessio. Lots of useful advice on how to double our plants but also fun quizzes to calculate our ecological footprint together and floral riddles for the little ones. 7pm: 00 Tours”The harmony of the self” with the Taiji Quan teacher, Qiuju Zhang. A path of psychophysical well-being guided by the oriental philosophical discipline Qigong. From the parks of China where this practice brings together hundreds of citizens every day, to the gardens of Piazza Vittorio: a collective urban action performative Sequences of movements for both a theoretical and practical learning path to nourish the vital principle Appointment: Gardens of Piazza Vittorio.

Monday 28th August

ore 17.30 Tour “The immensity of the sky of Rome” astronomical walk with astrophysicist Martina Cardillo. Enjoy the splendor of the city by telling all about the sky that is hidden between churches, monuments and gardens. Between Calendar reforms, friends of Galileo and old astronomical observatories, Rome is full of references to that sky which since ancient times was a map of spatial and temporal orientation. Appointment: Piazza Navona in front of the Fountain of the rivers. 9.00 pm Astrotour “To the moon” with the astronomical guide Fabrizio Marra. On this date the moon rises with Saturn at 20.00 and from 21.00 it will already be very high and thanks to the professional telescope it will be possible to observe it up close and travel in the cosmos. Meeting point: Sant’Alessio Gardens .

Tuesday 29th August

ore 17:00 Tour “gustamundo“. A gastronomic journey to discover stories and flavors led by political refugees and migrants. We will cook together and then taste while listening to their stories. Meeting point: via G. De Vecchi Pieralice.

ore 19:00 Talk “Artistic experimentation and cultural welfare” at Casilino Sky Park in viale della Bella Villa 106. A meeting with cultural operators to discuss cultural and artistic practices as essential elements for an urban regeneration that includes spaces of well-being for the individual and the territory. Experiences, comparisons and perspectives in multicentric city. The appointment is part of the cycle of public meetings organized by the PAC network – Performing Arts Contemporanee. Organized by Bluecheese Project and Fusolab 2.0

Wednesday 30th August

ore 17:30 Tour “Rome beyond the fundamentals” with the writer and journalist Roberta Petronio who has dedicated three books to the Eternal City and who every day tells about costume and cultural events on the pages of Corriere della Sera. An ‘insider’ immersion in the life of the Capital, through a live story between sociability, art, unpublished works, and a lot of passion.Meeting point: Largo di Torre Argentina 11

A reservation is needed to participate. For info and communications, write to rioneroma@gmail.com or call 340 8623971. All the program and booking forms on rioneroma.it

Sten Lex | Gate I – Piazza J. Beuys, Gibellina | 2016 | Courtesy of Rione Roma Tour Festival

published: 08/08/2023

