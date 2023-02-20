Julio Cesar Uribe Hermocillo

By Julio Cesar Uribe Hermocillo. . . . Taken from El Guarengue. https://miguarengue.blogspot.com/2023/02/riodirt-1930-the-truhanery-of-a.html

Back to the Caribbean, at twilight and with the light breeze of Saturday, February 22, 1930, when the first music from the weekend party was already heard in the town and smells of fish came from all the stoves. fried, the steamer Cartagena de Indias arrived at the port of Riosucio. As soon as two synchronized cabin boys laid out and confirmed the pair of planks that served as a bridge from the boat to the shore on the dry mud floor, Captain Federico Scharberg jumped nimbly until he reached the ground. Preceded by three freighters from his boat, he walked a little over a hundred steps until he reached the house of Mrs. Andrea de Rovira, half of whose living room was occupied by the store that she ran while her husband went into the nearby mountains to extract wood, alligator skins, tagua, ipecacuana, thousands of bocachicos, hundreds of maidens, and a few hundred rations of green bananas, which he traded with the captains of the ships and boats that traveled the Atrato or with the foremen of the sugar mill that in Sautatá some Turks from Quibdó had mounted.

After speaking with Dona Andrea long enough to convince her of the goodness of the deal, the captain told his freighters to deposit, in the room that served as a storeroom for the store, the merchandise that they had meanwhile left at the foot of the stairs to the store. entrance to the house: two boxes of soda and one of beer, a box of soap, a large kerosene can and two hundred coconuts divided into eight sacks of fique. The cargo would be removed when the launch made the return trip and then the captain, according to his promise, would pay the remaining half of the agreed money as compensation for the favor and would bring as a nappa a piece of cloth for a dress that Mrs. Rovira aspired to. to be released on Palm Sunday of the next Holy Week, which was already barely two months away from starting.

Six and a half leagues from there, in the Domingodó farmhouse, at the same dilapidated table that served as his desk during the day, the police inspector poured the last two swallows of a bottle of terrific biche into a glass, one of the six that a gentleman had brought him from the sides of Buchadó, in exchange for releasing the son of one of his cousins ​​who had only stolen an arroba of bocachico salpreso from a farmhouse, which the inspector had confiscated as evidence of the illegal act. and with part of which -before it suddenly went bad- he had ordered a covered broth to be prepared whose smoky smell was already coming out of the kitchen of the neighboring house.

Pedro Manuel Galbán was the name of the official. He had arrived in these lands without paying a ticket, traveling as a stowaway, from boat to boat. He came from a famous town called Lorica, where he was born on the banks of the Sinú River itself. And, without knowing how or when, and despite the fact that -at least that’s what they said in Riosucio- he had been prosecuted for fraud in the rental of liquor by the Chocó National Administration, he had had himself appointed as a police inspector of this corregimiento .

Six days later, at the stroke of midnight on Friday, February 28, while in Tadía, El Limón and La Honda, two Germans were doing and undoing until completing the thousand alligators killed in the month to skin them and export their skins; Mrs. Andrea de Rovira, who was fast asleep at the moment, was startled and awakened by the loud knocks that were heard on her door and window, followed by various voices, all of them men, who told her to open the store, while she – tucked between her awning, scared- to decide what to do was not right.

“I decided to answer because they said they needed me to sell them several packages of candles and an arroba of coffee for a wake. Since it was a deceased person, I got up and tried to do the office through a window so as not to open the doors; but then they begged me that it was better through the door, since the coffee wouldn’t fit through the window, so I decided to open the door. What would not be my surprise when I see an enemy of mine named Pedro M. Galbán appear, who until then had remained hidden and moving forward ordered his three companions or peons, who answer to the names of Evaristo Díaz, Norberto Montaño and Clodomiro Tobar , that they carry some bundles of rice and other things that I had there. Seeing that he had fallen into a trap, I began to shout loudly to the neighbors to favor me and at the same time I rebuked his wrongdoing and ordered him to leave my house immediately, because I was going to close my door.”[1]… After the braggart thief, instead of being intimidated or going back on his plans, Pedro Manuel Galbán threatened Mrs. Andrea with bringing the police.

Misiá Andrea, what is wrong with you? -shouted at once one of the neighbors who had woken up on hearing the noise. Frightened, Galbán’s three cronies bolted from both sides of the house, leaving him alone in the store. Armed with courage and a pointed chonta, Mrs. Andrea scolded Galbán from the corridor, until he also managed to get him to leave his house. She treated her as a thief and even more from the patio, while she called and called her authors, without obtaining an answer, and ordered them to go and bring the mayor to force the lady to deliver the cargo that Federico Scharberg, captain of the Cartagena launch of the Indies, he had confiscated it until he saw if Galbán paid him the bill that he had owed him for some time.

“If I was saved from the assault, it was because I was here in the town, because in a field I would have been left in misery and I would have even lost my life, because what was a defenseless woman doing for four assailants? I state for the record that the mayor disapproved of his approach to Galbán, at dawn when he realized what had happened during the night. And, to finish, I declare that, for fear of a fire or some attack against my person, because of these individuals everything is to be expected, I have delivered to Mr. Pedro M. Galbán the cargo that the captain, Mr. FA Scharberg, left in deposit. ”[2].

Eight months later, this whole matter was already part of oblivion, at least in Quibdó, where the readers of ABC did not even know if that devious inspector, a native of Santa Cruz de Lorica, was still one: an inspector, it is understood, because from what another there was no doubt, since genius and figure to the grave. The story of the blocks of cheese that were cut with fine wire to steal half, in the boats that transported it to Suruco and El Tambo, San Pablo and Caliche, in the Province of San Juan, now occupied the attention of the people of Quibdo after reading the newspaper of that Friday, October 24, 1930. It was still raining in the city, although not as much as twenty days ago, when it was necessary to postpone the solemn procession of the Seraphic of Assisi, because everyone, including Father Miró, thought that they had never it was going to stop raining.

[1] ABC Newspaper, Quibdó. Police inspector who becomes a robber. Narration by Mrs. Andrea G. de Rovira. March 13, 1930. Edition 2154.

[2] Ibidem