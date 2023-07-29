Home » Riosucio: abandoned and looted motor pumps for emergencies
Riosucio: abandoned and looted motor pumps for emergencies

Taken from Dirty News

In 2012, the national government, through the Adaptation Fund, and under pressure from local leaders, donated four motorized pumps to the municipality of Riosucio to deal with emergencies, such as floods, fires, and droughts.

These valuable pieces of equipment from a community exposed to so many risks and disasters today are out in the open, abandoned, looted and unused.

Riosucio, which regularly and periodically suffers overflows and flooding from the Atrato River, up to 80% of its homes.

Although the four motor pumps were not enough to fully address the floods, they were an essential resource to fight fires and supply water to families far from Atrato in times of drought.

The lack of maintenance and vigilance was exposed in the tragic fire of November 28, 2021, when the motor pumps did not work as expected. Hypotheses vary, but the truth is that a more timely response could have reduced the impact of the tragedy.

Today the indignation and frustration is growing to see these essential motorized pumps totally abandoned, due to negligence and carelessness, leaving vulnerable communities at risk and without the necessary tools to deal with emergencies.

