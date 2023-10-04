Home » Riosucio: almost two decades of abandonment of the municipal slaughterhouse
Riosucio: almost two decades of abandonment of the municipal slaughterhouse

Riosucio: almost two decades of abandonment of the municipal slaughterhouse

Image taken from Notiriosucio

In all the municipalities of Chocó there are white elephants, poorly planned or poorly executed works for which billions of pesos of public resources were allocated and which were not completed. Incomplete foundations covered in weeds, pieces of columns or walls deteriorating every day, ghostly witnesses of millionaires embezzling the budgets of the nation, the department and the municipalities.

In Riosucio there are more than a dozen white elephants. One of them is the municipal slaughterhouse, started in the El Paraíso neighborhood in 2005. It has been abandoned for almost two decades, despite Riosucio’s need to create a suitable place to provide this service in hygienic conditions.

