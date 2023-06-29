Home » Riosucio: lawsuit filed in favor of the Río Cacarica community
Riosucio: lawsuit filed in favor of the Río Cacarica community

The Land Restitution Unit, URT, filed a lawsuit in favor of the Greater Community Council of the Cacarica River Basin, in Riosucio, Chocó. It is an emblematic case, as it is an Afro-Colombian community that survived Operation Genesis, which caused the displacement of more than 3,000 families.

In this case, the Colombian State was condemned, when verifying the interaction of uniformed soldiers under the command of General Rito Alejo del Río and paramilitary groups, which bombarded the communities of the Salaquí, Truandó and Cacarica rivers.

The Land Restitution Unit, URT, was able to verify the disproportionate effects experienced by this community located in Riosucio, Chocó, during the internal armed conflict and today places in the hands of the restitution judges all the evidence collected during the administrative stage.

This restitution of land and territorial rights covers more than 104,000 hectares and seeks to benefit 7,059 people.

