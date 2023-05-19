Riosucio: ruling favorable to communities is socialized

The Ombudsman’s Office, through its National Directorate of Appeals and Judicial Actions in conjunction with the Urabá Darién Regional Office, toured the areas where communities remain settled in the basins of the municipality of Riosucio, in the department of Chocó, to publicize the Favorable decision of the class action filed by the Ombudsman’s Office in favor of these communities.

Last October 2022, an administrative court ruled in favor of the communities and ordered the Riosucio Municipal Mayor’s Office and the Chocó Departmental Health Secretariat to take the pertinent steps, both administrative and budgetary, to improve the health problem. suffered by the communities in the north of the department. For this, the court ordered that the territorial entities had a term of execution of six months.

The Ombudsman’s Office warns that after those months after the expiration of the term, and to date, the actions in the territory have not been reflected, for which reason a diagnosis is being made by the officials of the Ombudsman’s Office. Town on the ground, of the provision of the current health service, in addition to the socialization of the favorable opinion to the communities that inhabit that area.