Riosucio: three years of devastating fire and official lies

Today, November 28, 2023, marks three years since the terrible fire in the Benjamín Hidalgo neighborhood of the municipal seat of Riosucio, which left two people dead (Rosmira Palacios and Madrid Sofía), 82 homes and numerous commercial premises in ashes

There have been three years of non-compliance by the governments of Iván Duque and Gustavo Petro.

First it was said that the place would be rebuilt and the new homes would be delivered in six months, that is, in May 2021, on land at the exit of the municipal seat. None of this has been accomplished, not a stone has been placed in the place and the affected families suffer all kinds of difficulties.

Several protests have been held but the authorities’ announcements have remained empty words.

Mayor Conrad Valoyes Mendoza announced on December 9, 2021 that the Ministry of Finance had allocated 8,625 million pesos to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management for the construction of the 82 incinerated homes. However, this statement remained just words.

Several members of the victims’ committee and officials from the Riosucio mayor’s office traveled to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management in Bogotá in March 2023 and informed them that the government of Iván Duque had used the resources to attend to other projects and that At this time there was no money for it.

Three years of deception and official lies.

