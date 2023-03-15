Home News Riots continue in attempted arrest of ex-Pakistan prime minister | Current Asia | DW
Riots continue in attempted arrest of ex-Pakistan prime minister | Current Asia | DW

Riots continue in attempted arrest of ex-Pakistan prime minister | Current Asia | DW

Police surrounded Khan’s house on Tuesday to enforce the arrest warrant. Khan has repeatedly ignored calls to appear in court. The police used water cannon and tear gas against protesting supporters of the former prime minister. Agency reports speak of at least 45 people injured so far. Ten of them are said to be police officers. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said Khan would be arrested and put on trial.

In a video message early Wednesday morning, Khan assured that he would appear in court on Saturday. However, the police did not accept this offer.

Fell by vote of no confidence

In April 2022, Khan was deposed as prime minister by a vote of no confidence. The opposition accused him of economic mismanagement, among other things. The politician has to answer in court in more than 80 cases – including corruption, money laundering and insulting a judge.

Imran Khan, here a recording from October 2022

Khan addressed his supporters in a video message on Tuesday. They should prove to the police that they continued to support him despite an arrest warrant and a possible arrest, he demanded.

Most recently, following a decision by the Pakistani media authorities, television stations were temporarily not allowed to broadcast the politician’s speeches. During a speech, Khan accused the powerful military of being involved in a conspiracy against him.

